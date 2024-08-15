Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director J Matthew Singleton Sells 20,786 Shares

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $99.41.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VKTX
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.