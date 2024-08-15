Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE VPG opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $360.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $36.93.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.57 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 60,509 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

