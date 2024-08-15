Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $38.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VTLE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

