VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 232.37% from the company’s current price.

VYNE Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.33. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,623,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

