W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. P. Carey

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.