Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 139,407 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,432.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,407 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.