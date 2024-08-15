Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,614 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $248.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.56. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

