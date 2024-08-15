Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,858 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NetApp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,307,000 after buying an additional 773,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in NetApp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after acquiring an additional 450,263 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $127.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

