Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,005 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,866,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,188,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $303.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.94. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $332.22.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

