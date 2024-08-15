Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,443 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,737,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,230,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,891,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $207.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average of $207.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.64.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $928,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

