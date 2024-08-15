Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 913 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $119.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.27 and its 200-day moving average is $133.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.