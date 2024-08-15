Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 97,945 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $26,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $119,868,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $216,432,000 after buying an additional 82,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $126.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average of $124.45.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.45.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

