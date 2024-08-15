Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 677,088 JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 677,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,409,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 7.43% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

JSCP opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $429.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

