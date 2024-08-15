Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 13,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 139,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $22.49.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.