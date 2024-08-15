Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 109,322 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,322 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.68% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $23,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PREF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 76,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86,519 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,293,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PREF opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

