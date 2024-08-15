Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 12,618 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.43% of Global X MLP ETF worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 73,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,025 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 64,416 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 90,297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 231,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

