Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 21,212 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,500,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 949,171 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,086,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,124,000 after buying an additional 35,538 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

