Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,463 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $240.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

