Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,015 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.74 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

