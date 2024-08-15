Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,415 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,372 shares of company stock worth $8,516,435. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $108.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.68, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $112.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

