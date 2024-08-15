Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,879 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTES opened at $100.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

