Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,879 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTESFree Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTES opened at $100.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.