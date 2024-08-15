Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,941 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.41% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,412,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDMO opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $42.82.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.