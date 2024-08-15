Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 7.68% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 390,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,998,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPD opened at $31.81 on Thursday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

