Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.59.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.