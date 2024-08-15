Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,060 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.81% of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF worth $32,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Profile

The American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks that are predominantly involved in natural resources and related businesses.

