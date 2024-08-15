Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,211 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $45.57.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

