Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,284 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Cornell University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,118 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,122,000 after acquiring an additional 732,321 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,218,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SHY opened at $82.65 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $82.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

