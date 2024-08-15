Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

