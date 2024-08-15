Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $17.63 Million Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,884,000 after buying an additional 585,433 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 874.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,559,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,209 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,378,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 716,890 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,329,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,423 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

