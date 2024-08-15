Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $18.50 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $18,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.91.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

