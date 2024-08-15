Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $26.46 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $26,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,507,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after acquiring an additional 52,943 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 42.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $246.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $185.74 and a 1 year high of $255.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.59 and a 200-day moving average of $237.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

