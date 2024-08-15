Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.11 Million Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGROFree Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.42% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $804,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $242,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 83,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 834,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,743,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

(Free Report)

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.