Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.11 Million Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.42% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $804,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $242,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 83,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 834,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,743,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

