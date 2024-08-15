Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.18 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 199,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 536,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

