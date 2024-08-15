Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCG Investment Co boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 8,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $109.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $112.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

