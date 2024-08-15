Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.84 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,866,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $180,039,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,120,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,999.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,802.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,680.46. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,274.91 and a one year high of $2,174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $52.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 195.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,920.82.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

