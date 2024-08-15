Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.94 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $221.09 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.04 and a 200-day moving average of $226.37.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Semiconductor ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.