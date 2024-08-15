Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.94 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $221.09 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.04 and a 200-day moving average of $226.37.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.