Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,985 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.08% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,509,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 265,659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 470,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 379,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PCEF opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $755.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.