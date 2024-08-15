Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,391 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.34% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,797,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after buying an additional 218,022 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 436,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,098,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,203,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

