Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $9.42 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 53,044 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,117,234 shares of company stock worth $76,982,734. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

