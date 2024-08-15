Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.48% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,143,000. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,787,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,049,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,832,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,729,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TBLL opened at $105.80 on Thursday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $106.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

