Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $33,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $246.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.58. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.