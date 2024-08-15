Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $32,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $879.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $978.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $953.79.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

