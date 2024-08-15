Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $25,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $66.46.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

