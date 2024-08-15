Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $763.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $474.74 and a 1-year high of $773.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $725.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.67.

Shares of Cintas are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.