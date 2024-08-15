Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,808 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $110.29 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

