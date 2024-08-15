Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,426 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 987,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $100.23 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
