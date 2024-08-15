Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.92% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVOV stock opened at $89.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $878.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.80. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.