Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,473 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Graco worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Graco by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco stock opened at $80.57 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

