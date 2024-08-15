Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,042 Shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 11.27% of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 67,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFRL opened at $50.19 on Thursday. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.39 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

