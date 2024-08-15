Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,632 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $28,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after buying an additional 299,826 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after buying an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $320.98 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $322.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.04.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.92.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

